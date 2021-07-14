Food Processing Ingredients Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Product Launch, 2028

Market Size – USD 47.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – boost to demand natural processing ingredients, growing opportunities in developing economies

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Processing Ingredients market was valued at USD 47.93 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 75.56 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8%. Food processing ingredients have always been a core part of the industry because of their widespread application in various foods. However, the growing health dimension in the use of processed items is boosting industry growth. Food processing is done for a variety of purposes, such as to ensure safety, maintain quality and also to extend the shelf life of products. The mechanism undertaken at various stages. Primary food processing helps in the conversion of agricultural raw materials into consumables.

The report provides insights into the latest and emerging trends of the industry on a global scale along with development patterns, government policies and regulatory framework, competition analysis, opportunities and growth prospects, investment strategies, and growth forecasts up to 2028. The report offers a thorough analysis of the market with key statistical data gathered through extensive primary and secondary research. The data has been further validated and verified by industry experts. The key statistical data has been organized into tables, charts, diagrams, and other pictorial representation.

Tate & Lyle PLC, Kerry Group, Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dupont, Associated British Foods PLC, Arla Foods, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Nexira. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

By form, the dry form segment hold a larger share in the industry. The growth of the segment, however, is slowing down due to improvements in the liquid ingredients.

By source, natural sources account for the dominant share in the market because of increasingly strict mechanisms in various countries and increasing consumer preference for natural sources.

By ingredient type, the protein segment holds a significant share globally because protein enrichment has always been an integral part of the industry. Rising consumer health awareness will growth future.

Yeast is expected to become the fastest-growing food processing ingredient during the forecast period on account of full application in the confectionery and beverage segments, both of which are observing a high pace of growth.

The food processing ingredients industry has often been under the scanner for the manufacture of harmful ingredients such as Sodium Nitrates, MSG, Artificial Sweeteners, etc. that are known to harm the body.

By region, Europe is the largest market for the industry. The surging demand for processed foods along with increasing focus on nutrition is leading to many innovations in the industry.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Processing Ingredients market on the basis of type, form, source, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Modified Starch & Starch Derivatives

Proteins

Food Stabilizers

Yeast

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Acidity Regulators

Antioxidants

Release Agents

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dry Ingredients

Liquid Ingredients

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Natural

Synthetic

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Convenience Foods

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Beverages

Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Radical Features of the Food Processing Ingredients Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Food Processing Ingredients market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Food Processing Ingredients industry

