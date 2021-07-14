Food Grade Gases Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2026

Market Size – USD 5.90 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – launch of differentiated products, rising demand due to growth of flavoured frozen foods

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Grade Gases market was valued at USD 5.90 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.10 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Food grade gases are mainly used as additives and processing aids in beverage manufacturing and food packaging purposes. It is necessary that food grade gases comply with the standards set up by the concerned regulatory and governing bodies. The beverage industry finds ample usage of food grade gases in functions such as beverage storage, mixing, transport and dispensation. Moreover, manufacturers use nitrogen-based food grade gases to extend the shelf-life of packaged food and to prevent aerobic microbial growth. The consumer spending on food and beverages is on a rapid rise. All these factors together are boosting demand for food grade gases on the global scale.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2118

The key players dominating the industry are thoroughly assessed in the report along with their market and geographical reach and their production and manufacturing capacities. The report also offers key insights into the intense competitive scenario and offers strategic recommendations to established companies and new entrants to help them overcome barriers. It also focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Key players profiled in the report include The Linde Group, AGA Industries, Air Liquide, The Messer Group GmbH, SOL Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Air Water Inc., Praxair, Novogas Ltd. and Gulf Cryo.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

Food grade gases ensure the prevention of food spoilage while transportation till it reaches the end consumer. Food products like fatty fish and meat are particularly susceptible to decay. With the expanding meat market, the market is also witnessing an increasing demand which is forecasted to stay growing through the forecasted period.

The popularity and rise in the number of microbreweries in the North American and European countries is also pushing up the demand for the industrial food grade gases, since the latter play a very significant role in the preservation and dispensation of these beverages.

There is an upcoming trend of consuming region-inspired flavored and protein-based dietary foods. These have enhanced the demand for packaged food products for frozen meat, poultry and seafood in particular.

There is a huge scope for product innovation in the market. Companies like Praxair are offering cryogenic systems with which rapid and uniform heat removal from beef and pork products can be achieved to a targeted temperature. Though the market is blooming, there are some serious health concerns about their usage. Consumption of cereals, cocktail, etc. made using liquid nitrogen can cause organ damage. Getting the exact right mix of these gases is of crucial importance to ensure the product safety.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2118

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Grade Gases market on the basis of product type, supply type, application, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Carbon dioxide

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Others

Supply Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bulk

Cylinder

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Freezing and Chilling

Packaging

Carbonation

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Beverages

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products

Dairy and Frozen Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Convenience Food Products

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-grade-gases-market

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Food Grade Gases market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore other reports from different publications:

Plant Protein Market

Nonfat Milk Powder Market

Pushbutton Industrial Wireless Remote Control Market

Anti-aging cosmetics Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]