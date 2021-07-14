North America Recycled Plastics Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Recycled Plastics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the North America recycled plastics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Market Trends:

Recycled plastics involve re-using plastic wastes to reduce the consumption of energy used in the production of new or virgin plastics. They also minimize the amount of solid waste going to landfills and lower carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

The North America recycled plastics market is primarily driven by the rising awareness about the harmful effects of plastic wastes on both the environment and human health. As a result, governments are also implementing policies and regulations for effective waste management, which has encouraged end users to gradually shift toward recycled plastics. They are also facilitating systematic waste treatment by promoting sustainable plastic disposal solutions. Moreover, several advancements in recycling technologies, such as reliable detectors and sophisticated decision and recognition software, which collectively enhance the productivity and accuracy of automatic sorting of plastics, have made the plastic recycling process easier and more cost-effective. These factors are providing a positive thrust to the growth of the market.

North America Recycled Plastics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Plastic Type Raw Material and Application.

Market by Plastic Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Market by Raw Material:

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Rigid Plastic and Foams

Fibres

Others

Market by Application:

Non-Food Contact Packaging

Food Contact Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

