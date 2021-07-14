North America Multi Cooker Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Outlook, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Multi Cooker Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the North America multi cooker market reached a value of US$ 261.2 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Market Trends and Driver:

Multi cooker refers to a type of modern electrical kitchen appliance used for automated cooking. It primarily consists of an inner bowl, lid, condensate collector, control panel, temperature and pressure sensors. Multi cooker is multifunctional as it can be used to bake, roast, grill, boil, steam, stew and fry. It offers numerous health benefits as it uses less oil in preparing food, thereby reducing the overall calorie consumption.

The North America multi cooker market is primarily driven by the rising health consciousness among the masses along with the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases due to over consumption of calories. Furthermore, the growing working women population, elevating standards of living, and increasing disposable income levels of the consumers are also propelling the demand for automatic cooking appliances, such as multi cooker. Besides this, the rising technological advancements coupled with the escalating demand for automated products, such as multi cooker, has further bolstered the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investments by numerous key manufacturers in R&D activities to introduce innovative products, such as smart Bluetooth-enabled multifunctional pressure cookers, are also augmenting the market growth. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to further drive the North America multi cooker market over the forecasted period.

North America Multi Cooker Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, Product Type, Application and Distribution Channel.

By Product Type:

Round

Cube

Others

By Application:

Restaurants

Home Uses

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Electrical Goods Retailers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Homeware Stores

Online Stores

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

