North America Smart TV Market 2020-2025: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Smart TV Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the North America smart TV market grew at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America smart TV market to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025. The North America smart TV market is currently being driven by several factors. With the rising penetration of high-speed internet, the viewership of online content has increased significantly over the last few years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market by Resolution Type

4K UHD TV

HD TV

Full HD TV

8K TV

Market by Screen Size

Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

Market by Screen Type

Flat

Curved

Market by Technology

LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

LED (Light Emitting Diode)

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)

QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode)

Market by Platform

Android

Roku

WebOS

Tizen OS

iOS

MyHomeScreen

Others

Market by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

