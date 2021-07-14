India Vinyl Flooring Market 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Vinyl Flooring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India vinyl flooring market size reached a volume of 44 Million Sq. Metres in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Vinyl flooring or resilient flooring is manufactured using a combination of synthetic and natural polymer materials, which are placed in repeating structural units. IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market report, along with forecasts for growth at the region level from 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Segment:

Organized

Unorganized

Market Breakup by Imports Vs Domestic Manufacturing:

Imports

Domestic Manufacturing

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Vinyl Sheet

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

LVT Market Breakup by Type:

Traditional LVT

WPC

SPC

LVT Market Breakup by Application Sector:

Commercial Healthcare Education Hospitality Retail Corporate Sports Others

Residential

Vinyl Sheet Market Breakup by Contract Type:

Semi-Contract Sheet Vinyl

Contract Sheet Vinyl

Others

Vinyl Sheet Market Breakup by Application Sector:

Commercial Healthcare Hospitality Transport Education Sports Retail Others

Residential

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

