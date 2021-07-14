Middle East and Africa Ceiling Tiles Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Middle East and Africa Ceiling Tiles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Middle East and Africa Ceiling Tiles market reached a value of US$ 324 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the MEA ceiling tiles market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years 2021-2026. Ceiling tiles, also known as ceiling panels, refer to lightweight construction materials which are used to enhance the overall aesthetics of a room or space. IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market report, along with forecasts for growth at the region level from 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Knauf, Gyproc-Saint Gobains, USG Boral, Armstrong, Danube Group, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk, Rockfon (Rockwool International), MADA Gypsum and DFB Gypsum Industries etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Installation Type:

Modular Ceiling Tiles

Non-modular Ceiling Tiles

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Gypsum

Mineral Fiber

Metal

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Others (Plastic, Wood, etc.)

Market Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Education

Residential

Healthcare

Others (Hospitality, Auditorium, etc.)

Market Breakup by Region

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

