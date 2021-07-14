Middle East and Africa Ceiling Tiles Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Middle East and Africa Ceiling Tiles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Middle East and Africa Ceiling Tiles market reached a value of US$ 324 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the MEA ceiling tiles market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years 2021-2026. Ceiling tiles, also known as ceiling panels, refer to lightweight construction materials which are used to enhance the overall aesthetics of a room or space. IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market report, along with forecasts for growth at the region level from 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Knauf, Gyproc-Saint Gobains, USG Boral, Armstrong, Danube Group, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk, Rockfon (Rockwool International), MADA Gypsum and DFB Gypsum Industries etc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Installation Type:
- Modular Ceiling Tiles
- Non-modular Ceiling Tiles
Market Breakup by Material Type:
- Gypsum
- Mineral Fiber
- Metal
- Glass Wool
- Stone Wool
- Others (Plastic, Wood, etc.)
Market Breakup by Application:
- Commercial
- Education
- Residential
- Healthcare
- Others (Hospitality, Auditorium, etc.)
Market Breakup by Region
- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Others
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/middle-east-africa-ceiling-tiles-market
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
