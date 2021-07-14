Brewery Equipment Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 15.76 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6%, Market Trends – Beer tourism boosting the craft beer industry, Beer Premiumization, Company acquisitions

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Brewery Equipment market was valued at USD 15.76 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 25.11 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The beer brewing process consists of various steps such as milling the grain, malting, mashing, lautering, boiling, wort separation, cooling, fermenting, conditioning, filtration, carbonation, cellaring, and filling. These drive the demand for the various purpose-specific equipment.

Increase in global beer consumption along with the continuously rising demand for premium and craft beer is likely to lead to expansion of the industry. A recent rise in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs have added volume to the industry. The designs of brewing equipment are improving, and this is creating growth opportunities within the sector.

North America is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Increase in the number of breweries in the region is expected to influence demand in the region. In addition, rising demand for craft beer is likely to boost the sector. According to statistics published by the Brewers Association, in 2018, the overall craft brewer sales grew at a rate of 4% by volume and accounted for around 13.2% of the U.S. beer industry by volume. Increasing number of microbreweries and brewpubs would also have a significant impact on the market. While microbreweries increased by almost 15% reaching to 4522 in the U.S., brewpubs increased by 10.1% reaching 2594.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1939

Further key findings from the report suggest-

Macro breweries are the most common end-use segment for the industry globally. However, the increasing popularity of craft beers is surging the growth of microbreweries, and brewpubs. This is threatening the dominating presence of macro breweries in the market, that are launching their own craft-inspired brands in order to retain their position.

Equipment lifespan is an important determinant of growth for the industry. Vendors offering the equipment for craft beer category are continuously offering products with a higher durability and excellent after-sales service.

Under the macro brewery segment, cooling equipment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the 2019-2027, at an expected CAGR of 6.8%.

Fermentation equipment find crucial application within the craft brewery segment. During the fermentation process, the wort is kept in the tanks for a few weeks and acid is released as a byproduct. Companies today are offering products which reduce the fermentation time. For instance, Eco-Ferm by GEA Group ensures time reduction with no compromise in the beer quality. The product has been specifically designed to improve the fermentation process and homogeneity in the produce.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period owing to an expanding manufacturer base and huge private investments in the market. Mexico has a favorable supply of raw materials and will be an important strategic location for establishment of beer plants.

This industry has witnessed many mergers and acquisitions. The trend of smaller companies being captured by the larger players is common because of the profitable growth scenario. In June 2019 The Middleby Corporation announced acquiring Ss Brewtech, a key player in professional craft brewing and beverage equipment.

Companies are offering customizations to exactly suit the user needs. For an example, Kaspar Schulz (Germany) developed a new custom filtration system without the use of kieselguhr (diatomite) as a filtration medium. The product promises reduced beer loss and oxygen intake and is even suitable for small-scale brewers.

For Discounts click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1939

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Brewery Equipment market on the basis of equipment type, mode of operation, end use, and region:

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Macro Brewery Equipment Fermentation Equipment Cooling Equipment Milling Equipment Brewhouse Equipment Lauter Tun Mash Kettles Wort Kettles Whirlpoolers Steam Generators Filtration & Filling Equipment Others Cleaning System Spent Grain Silos Generators Bright Beer Tanks Compressors Pipes Craft Brewery Equipment Fermentation Equipment Cooling Equipment Mashing Equipment Storage Equipment Compressors Equipment Others



Mode of Operation (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Macro Brewery

Craft Brewery

Microbrewery

Brewpub

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Access the Complete Report with TOC, Tables and Figures and Major Companies Profile @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brewery-equipment-market

Reasons for Buying this Report:

To gain helpful insights into the Brewery Equipment Industry and delivers a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its competitive landscapes. Assess the production processes, major restraints, and solutions. Latest market strategies that are being adopted by leading players of the market. The report provides specific analysis for the rapidly changing dynamics of the Industry. An understanding of the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

High Oleic Safflower Oil Market

Yeast Market

UHT Processing Market

Bitterness Suppressors And Flavor Carriers Market

Xanthan Gum Market

Alginates & Derivatives Market

Natural Rubber Market

Hydrocolloids Market

Industrial Alcohol Market

Organic Personal Care Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news