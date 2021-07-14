Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing market is anticipated to reach USD 405.86 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In addition to regulatory demands for trivalent chromium as a substitute for hyperbaric chromium, the increased concern about health and safety concerns would drive market growth. Moreover, increased demand from the European region is expected to further fuel demand over the forecast period.

Decorative is the largest category for the application with sales, and over the forecast period the trend is expected to keep increasing. The need to improve the component surface appearance will increase more and more. Decorative chrome is commonly used because of various properties such as the resistance to stain and abrasion. The large work to reduce the use of harmful chemicals in the process of chromium finishing boosts demand for trivalent chromium finishing.

Due to the increased demand from the residential sector due to the readily available credit, the growth in construction activity would drive the application of decorative chrome for the architecture industry.

The development of various type of aircraft includes accurate dimensional measures and corrosion-resistant properties, which include trivalent finished chromate components. The rising threats to national security and the worsening global tensions in the defense sector have boosted spending on aerospace. The increased investment is expected to result in a need for various aerospace iron and non-ferrous compounds using trivalent chromium finishing to improve aircraft parts appearance and other properties. Together these factors are expected to fuel trivalent market demand for chromium finish over the predicted period.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market:

Asterion, LLC, Chem Processing, Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Electro Chemical Finishing Co., MacDermid Incorporated, Kakihara Industries Co., Ltd., Midland Polishing and Plating Ltd., Ronatec C2C, Inc., Poeton Industries Ltd., and Sarrel Group, among other

System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Plating

Conversion Coatings

Passivation

Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Decorative

Functional

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Hydraulics & Heavy

Machinery

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Trivalent Chromium Finishing market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing market size

2.2 Latest Trivalent Chromium Finishing market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing market key players

3.2 Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market report:

In-depth analysis of the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

