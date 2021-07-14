Flanges Market Analysis 2028 Focusing Top Key Players- General Flange & Forge LLC,  Mass Global Group,  METALFAR Prodotti Industriali S.P.A.,  Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd (OASP),  Pro-Flange,  Sandvik AB,  Texas Flange and Others

The “Global Flanges Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the flanges industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview flanges market with detailed market segmentation as type, material, industry, and geography. The global flanges market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flanges market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the flanges market.

The report also includes the profiles of key flanges companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- AFG Holdings, Inc., Coastal Flange, Inc., Flanschenwerk Bebitz GmbH, General Flange & Forge LLC, Mass Global Group, METALFAR Prodotti Industriali S.P.A., Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd (OASP), Pro-Flange, Sandvik AB, Texas Flange

Rising exploration and production activities of crude oil and robust expansion of the petrochemical industry, along with the growing refurbishments, replacements, and up-gradation activities in the refineries, are projected to fuel the growth of the flanges market growth during the forecast period. Further, growing awareness for wastewater treatment results in increasing wastewater management activities worldwide, which also propels the flanges market growth.

A flange is an internal or external ridge or rim and is attached to another object to establish a connection and strength. It is used for connecting pipes, pumps, valves, and other equipment to form a piping system. The thriving oil & gas industry, coupled with boosting power generation activities across the globe, is the major driving factor for the flanges market growth.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global flanges market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The flanges market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Flanges Market Landscape Flanges Market – Key Market Dynamics Flanges Market – Global Market Analysis Flanges Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Product Type Flanges Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Application Flanges Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Compound Flanges Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Flanges Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

