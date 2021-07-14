Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Increasing demand for precise diagnosis methods is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 4.04 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Rising occurrences of cancer

The nuclear medicine imaging market size is estimated to reach USD 5.81 Billion from USD 4.04 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027. The market growth is driven by a plethora of factors, including the growing prevalence of cancer & cardiovascular diseases, investments for the modernization of diagnostics imaging centers, the introduction of new & advanced products, along with the development of new radiotracers.

Favorable reimbursement scenario for positron emission tomography (PET scans) in many countries, along with the high accuracy of nuclear imaging, is propelling nuclear medicine imaging market growth through 2027.

In January 2019, Kansen voor West organization and the EFRO (European Fund for Regional Development) had funded USD 7.67 million to FIELD-LAB for developing new nuclear medicines for cancer treatment. Such government initiatives and funding for the development of new techniques will further propel nuclear medicine market share over the forecast period.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

GE Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Curium, Nordion, Novartis, Bayer, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Cardinal Health, Bracco Imaging SPA, and Siemens Healthineers

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems

Application Outlook:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Thyroid

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

