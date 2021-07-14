BCG Vaccine Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Increasing incidence of TB cases worldwide, technological advancements in vaccine discovery and developments, and implementation of favorable government policies are some key factors driving market growth

The global BCG vaccine market size is expected to reach USD 73.02 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of tuberculosis, increasing investment in R&D for tuberculosis vaccine, and growing caseload of drug resistant tuberculosis are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for BCG vaccines due to increasing number of newborn babies across the globe is also a key factor expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.

BCG, or bacilli Calmette-Guerin, is a vaccine for tuberculosis disease and is commonly given to infants and kids in countries where TB is highly prevalent. BCG vaccine is developed from a weakened strain of tuberculosis bacteria which triggers the immune system to protect against the infection. BCG has been extensively used in countries with high incidence of TB to prevent childhood tuberculosis meningitis and miliary disease. BCG vaccine is generally considered for children who have negative TB test or are continually exposed to untreated or ineffectively treated tuberculosis. BCG vaccine is highly effective against severe forms of TB in children and this has been boosting its demand and is expected to drive market growth going ahead.

Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Japan BCG Laboratory, China National Biotec Group, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., InterVax Ltd., GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited (GSBPL), and Statens Serum Institut.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons, 2018–2028)

Immune BCG

Therapy BCG

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons, 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

