Europe Smart Agriculture Market 2021 Ongoing Trends with Most Demanding Players AgJunction Inc., Deere & Company, Raven Industries, Inc., Semiosbio Technologies Inc., SST Software, Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Group, Trimble, Inc, etc.

Over the years, agriculture sector worldwide has stumbled upon certain challenges, including scarcity of sufficient food for the budding malnourished population, constant fundamental decline in arable land and dearth of technology supporting augmented productivity along with reduced dependency on labors. Presently, there are more than 7 billion people living on this earth, and the number is expected to increase in the coming years.

Companies

Ag Leader Technology, Inc

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction Inc.

Deere & Company

Raven Industries, Inc.

Semiosbio Technologies Inc.

SST Software

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Positioning Group

Trimble, Inc

The Market research report on Europe Smart Agriculture has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Europe Smart Agriculture market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Europe Smart Agriculture market in either a positive or negative manner.

Smart Agriculture Market – By Product Type

Hardware Sensor Based Monitoring System Smart Detection System GPS Enabled Ranging System Drones

Software

Services Climate Information Supply Chain Management Others (System Integration, Maintenance and Consulting Service)



Smart Agriculture Market – By Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Yield Monitoring

Soil Heath Monitoring

Irrigation System

VRT (Variable Rate Technology)

Asset Management

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Production Analysis:

Europe Smart Agriculture Market 2021-2028: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Detailed data on factors that will help Europe Smart Agriculture market development during the following five years.

Assessment of the Europe Smart Agriculture market size and its commitment to the parent market.

Forecasts on forthcoming patterns and changes in purchaser conduct.

The development of the Europe Smart Agriculture market.

Analysis of the market’s serious scene and definite data on vendors.

Comprehensive details of components that will challenge the development of Europe Smart Agriculture market vendors.

