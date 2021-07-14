Global Cloud GIS Market Size 2028: Latest Trend Analysis, Investment Opportunities, Industry Dynamics Under Covid-19, Future Demand And Growth Factors

Global Cloud GIS Market report covers top key players analysis, regional study, sales, supply and Market segmentation in detail. Global Cloud GIS Market 2028 research report is segmented into several key regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), Market share and growth rate of in these regions, from 2021 to 2028 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America.

Cloud geospatial information service refers to a web-based information method to generate data in the map form, that assist companies to optimize and analyze their operations. It offers location information with media-enriched at any given time and any place. This service need less time to analyze, share, and publish data.

Top Key Players of Cloud GIS Market

CartoDB

ESRI

GIS Cloud Ltd

Google LLC

Hexagon AB

Oracle Corporation

Other

Top Regions of Cloud GIS Market:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM)

The Cloud GIS market report includes a summary of the leading key players operating in the market, their product offerings, size, share, growth, trends, latest key developments, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility and returns, and the growth trends and forecast 2020 to 2028.

Market Segmentation

Based on service model, the global cloud GIS market is segmented into software-as-a-service (saas), platform-as-a-service (paas), infrastructure-as-a-service (iaas)

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, community cloud, hybrid cloud

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into traffic management, e-commerce and geo targeted advertising, meteorological, scientific research, others

Market Dynamics

Development of smart cities and urbanization.

Integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence.

Adoption of GIS solutions in transportation sector

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Cloud GIS market during the forecast period–2028.

Table of Contents Covered In This Cloud GIS Market Report:

1 List of Tables and Figures

2 Introductions

3 Key Takeaways

4 Market Landscape

5 Global Cloud GIS Market and Key Industry Dynamics

6 Cloud GIS Market Overview, Forecast and Analysis

7 Global Cloud GIS Market Analysis By Solutions

8 Global Cloud GIS Market Analysis By Services

9 Global Cloud GIS Market Analysis By Industry Vertical

10 Global Cloud GIS Market Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Cloud GIS Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

