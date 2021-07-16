Global Dental Biomaterials Market is expected to reach US$ 11,506.6 Mn by 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Dental Biomaterials Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the Dental Biomaterials market was valued at USD 6,042.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 11,506.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Dental biomaterials play an important role in restructuring and preventing the teeth & gum damage which makes its primary choice of dentists. Natural dental tissues that are recovered with the help of biomaterials are enamel, dentin, cementum, bone, and other oral tissues. The incessant development in the field of research leads to progress in materials research comprising luting cements, composites, impression materials, glass ionomers, dentin bondings, glass carbomers, and ceramics clearly needs an enhanced understanding in several departments of dentistry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), periodontal diseases and dental caries are the most frequent oral disorders found in 60% to 90% of children and 5% to 20% of adults (middle-aged). Thus, the overall prevalence of dental disorders is increasing and awareness related to dental aesthetic procedures is assisting the overall growth of dental biomaterials market.

In year 2017, metallic biomaterials were observed as the largest segment in dental biomaterials market due to key market drivers such as rising prevalence of dental disorders, development in the field of dental biomaterials, and possess high strength & resistance to fracture. The demand for dentures is slightly reducing due to increasing demand for dental implants as it transmits mechanical forces into the jawbone and stimulates it further providing capability to patients for natural activities of teeth. The major metallic materials present in the market are titanium, stainless steel, chromium alloys, and other metallic materials (gold, nickel, etc.). Thus, metallic biomaterials are expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

North America was identified as the largest dental biomaterials market in 2017 due to key factors driving the market are rising prevalence & awareness related to the dental disorders, increasing trend of aesthetic dental restoration in young & adult population, and developing technology coupled with innovation related to the manufacturing of dental biomaterials. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, 3 million people in the United States have undergone dental restoration and it is growing annually by 500,000.

Market Competition Assessment:

The dental biomaterials market is swiftly growing since couple of years and expected to maintain its pace throughout the forecast period due to constant innovation carried out in development of dental biomaterials. The key players that lead this market are Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Danaher Corporation, and Royal DSM among others.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing prevalence and awareness related to dental disorders in developing countries

Metallic biomaterials are expected to lead the dental biomaterials market throughout the forecast period

Incessant technological development in dental biomaterials industry

Shifting trend towards aesthetic dental restoration specifically in young & adult population due to changed lifestyle

