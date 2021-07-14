Commercial Drone Market Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand and Regional Analysis by 2027

The Global Commercial Drone Market size was valued at USD 13.44 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57% from 2021 to 2027.

The rising adoption of smartphones, growing demand for aerial services, and growing demand for drone services in various sectors will complement the growth of the commercial drone market. Leaders aim to explore new technologies and applications to meet growing customer requirements. Through collaborations and acquisitions, we can strengthen our product portfolio and expand into different geographies.

Market Segments

By Type

Fixed-wing drones

Rotary bade drones

Hybrid drones’ segment

By Application

Agriculture and Environment

Media and Entertainment

Energy

Government

Construction & Archaeology

Others

Key Players

AeroVironment, Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Parrot SA

3D Robotics, Inc.

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Aeryon Labs Inc.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Commercial Drone industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Commercial Drone Market Report

1. What was the Commercial Drone Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Commercial Drone Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Commercial Drone Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Commercial Drone market.

The market share of the global Commercial Drone market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Commercial Drone market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Commercial Drone market.

