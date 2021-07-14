Europe Flatbread Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are Evron Foods Ltd, Gruma, S.A.B. DE C.V, Kontos Foods Inc.

The Europe flatbread market is accounted to US$ 11,465.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,295.9 Mn by 2027.

Leading Europe Flatbread market Players:

Evron Foods Ltd

Gruma, S.A.B. DE C.V

Kontos Foods Inc.

KRONOS

Associated British Foods plc.

Cargill, Incorporated

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Aryzta AG

A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flour, water, and salt are the main ingredients used for making flatbread. Other ingredients such as corn, rye, millet, and barley are also used for making flatbread. Flatbread products made from whole grain have high amounts of fiber, an essential nutrient that can help prevent obesity and also help reduce the risk of constipation, diabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol. Flatbreads are rolled out flat and cooked, usually in a brick oven.

Europe Flatbread market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Europe Flatbread market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Europe Flatbread market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Flatbread Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Europe Flatbread Market Segmentation

By Product

Tortilla

Naan

Pita

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Bakeries

Convenience Store

Others

