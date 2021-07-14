Europe Food Service Packaging Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, Berry Global, Inc.

The Europe food service packaging market is accounted to US$ 13,178.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 20,143.0 Mn by 2027.

Leading Europe Food Service Packaging market Players:

Amcor plc

Ball Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

Dow Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Huhtamäki Oyj.

Reynolds Group Holding

Sealed Air Corporation

WestRock Company

The food service packaging market serves the food service industry, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving a huge number of people in the Europe region. Consumers in this era are adopting packaged food items, including RTE and RTC food products, confectionaries, and many more. Most of these products are packaged in plastic packs or a combination of paper & plastic packets, which is further influencing the market for food service packaging. The food packaging industry is transforming at a constant rate, driven by changing packaging technology, disposal regulations, and market acceptability. Packaging plays an essential role in maintaining quality and keeping food safe during handling and transportation.

Europe Food Service Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

By Application

Beverages

Prepared Meals

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

