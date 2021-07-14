Epoxy Resin Market By Application (Paints & Coatings, Wind Energy, Composites, Construction, Electrical & Electronics And Other): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

The global Epoxy Resin Market accounted for USD 8.5 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 6.8% between 2021 and 2028.

Epoxy resin is a thermosetting polymer which is produced using copolymerization of an epoxide with another compound having two hydroxyl groups. It has better performance in various applications such as paints & coatings, adhesives, composites, and electronic encapsulation industries. This is attributed to the its superior properties such as corrosion resistance, high thermal stability, superior mechanical strength, notable toughness, prolonged durability, resistance to chemical & moisture, and superior adhesion. Solid and liquid are the two epoxy resin available in the market.

Various mergers and acquisitions by market players are set to act as a catalyst in the development of the global epoxy resin market. For example, in August 2018, Elon Musk joined hands with Lost Surfboards of Matt Biolos to make a limited edition of 200 boards. The boards were made from epoxy resins and were sold for a price tag of $1,500 each, thereby boosting the global epoxy resin market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to government-imposed lockdowns to prevent the spreading of COVID, the global Epoxy Resin industry has seen a small decrease in revenues in the short term. Because of the increasing infections and curbs, sales of Epoxy Resin are likely to suffer across the globe. Owing to the pandemic, paints & coatings, adhesives, composites, and electronic encapsulation industrie have been shut down across all economies, potentially reducing the production and its usage. However, in the midst of the pandemic, there has been a surge in product demand for applications such as paints and coating, and electronic encapsulation, which in turn, provides an opportunity post covid.

The significant decrease in the global Epoxy Resin market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its negative impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation.

Growth Factors

Epoxy resin-based coatings, as well as paints, are employed in wall coatings of tank lining, food storage & manufacture, seal coats, swimming pools finishes, waterproofing, wet rooms, water treatment plants, and decorative finishes. Hence, the development coating & paint sector and the consequent requirement for epoxy resins are likely to boost the demand for global epoxy resin market in the years to come.

Electronics and electrical segment added up for 35.0% share of the entire global epoxy resin market in 2020, chased by coatings and paints. Composites are likely to see the highest development rate due to rising demand for lightweight & high-strength composite substance from automotive, aerospace, and defense industries, thereby boosting the global epoxy resin market.

Some of the major players of global Epoxy Resin Market includes ow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Nan Ya Plastic Corporation, Ashland Inc., Sika AG, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Cytec, Du Pont, 3M Company, Baling Petrochemical, BASF SE, and Spol Chemie.

The global Epoxy Resin Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Wind Energy

Composites

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



