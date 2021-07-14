Fuel Ethanol Market For Pharmaceuticals, Alcoholic Beverages, Chemical Feedstock, And Automotive And Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

The global Fuel Ethanol market accounted for USD 122.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 353.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 14.1% between 2021 and 2028.

Ethanol fuel is a fuel made from ethyl alcohol, the same kind of alcohol used in alcoholic drinks. It’s an alcoholic beverage made from rice, corn, sugarcane, and grain, as well as paper waste. It’s also a form of diesel that’s usually mixed with gasoline at the gas station to oxygenate the fuel. Ethanol gasoline can also be used to run engines on its own. The method of microbial sugar fermentation produces fuel ethanol. The fermentation process is aided by two main plant ingredients, starch and cellulose, both of which are made up of sugars and can be converted to sugars for fermentation. It is used as a single fuel or in addition with other fuels in internal combustion engines. Pharmaceuticals, alcoholic beverages, chemical feedstock, and automobiles are just a few of the industries where ethanol is used.

The worldwide fuel ethanol industry is seeing tremendous expansion due to surge in crude oil prices and its limited availability.

The lockdowns imposed by various countries to contain the spread of Covid-19 has impacted the global operations and supply chain which had a negative consequences on fuel ethanol market as the global sales declined. As a result of lockdown, the use of commercial, personal and public transport vehicles reduced significantly resulting in lesser use of fuel ethanol. Also people had to stay indoors which in turn had impacted lesser alcohol consumption. However, in the wake of pandemic, demand for fuel ethanol from pharmaceutical industry has seen a growth.

The significant increase in the global Fuel Ethanol market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its negative impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation.

Growth Factors

The global warming and climate change has forced the countries and the people to think over to reduce the carbon footprints. This has resulted in choosing the bio based and less carbon emitting options in automobile industry. The growing need in the automotive and transportation industries to reduce carbon emissions from gasoline is projected to increase the use of ethanol as a bio-based additive. Also, continuous increase in crude oil prices and its limited availability will be the major factor in the growth of the fuel ethanol market.

A number of agricultural products required to produce a considerable volume of fuel ethanol, on the other hand, might be considered a big hurdle for the global fuel ethanol market.

Application Segment Analysis Preview

The global market for fuel ethanol is divided into two categories: application and region. The market is segmented into industrial sectors based on the application, such as alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, chemical feedstock, and others. The automotive sector will have the significant growth and will also dominate the market in the forecast period.

Some of the major players of global Fuel Ethanol market includes Stake Technology, The Andersons Inc., Advanced Bioenergy LLC., Mascoma Corp., Alternative Energy Sources Inc., Panda Energy International, Blue Fire Ethanol Inc., British Petroleum, DuPont, Pure Energy Inc., Pacific Ethanol, VeraSun Renewable Energy Corp., Range Fuels, NewGen Technologies Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Corp., Xethanol Corp. and Aventine Renewable Energy Inc, among others.

The global Fuel Ethanol Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Alcoholic beverages

Chemical feedstock

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



