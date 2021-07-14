Peripheral Guidewire Market: For Diagnostics And Interventional Application – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

The Global Peripheral Guidewire Market was accounted for USD 822.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1212 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 4.8% between 2021 and 2028.

The immense demand for minimally invasive surgeries alongside the rapidly increasing geriatric population is probably going to inflate the expansion of the peripheral guidewire market over the approaching years. Aside from this, the rising occurrence of urological, neurological, and cardiovascular disorders also are likely to substantially augment the expansion of the peripheral guidewire market. Going forward, the surging number of hospitals, FDA guidelines over the merchandise application, product approvals, and therefore the high focus of players towards manufacturing advanced peripheral guidewire is likely to propel peripheral guidewire market revenue within the next few years.

The risk aspects related to the minimally invasive surgeries and therefore the growing trend of open surgeries, however, are probably going to hinder the expansion of the peripheral guidewire market over the years to return. Furthermore, the risks associated with laparoscopy, cardiovascular, and neurovascular surgeries are likely to obstruct the merchandise demand within the near future.

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit commercial platforms hard which could stall development in emerging markets. However, the pandemic has impacted peripheral guidewire market growth negatively. The unexpected occurrence and rapid rate of transmission of infectious diseases like COVID-19 have compelled employers across the world to exercise strict control over worker/people’s safety and security measures, successively raising the growth of the healthcare industry.

Growth Factors

The global peripheral guidewires market is predicted to expand at a swift speed owing to a variety of things. Demand for minimally invasive procedures is increasing owing to their benefits over open surgeries like minimal bleeding, fewer complications, lesser postoperative infection chances, shorter hospital stay, and early recovery. These surgeries are performed with the assistance of laparoscopes, endoscopes, and catheter-based techniques. An increase in patient preference for minimally invasive procedures escalates the demand for medical devices required to perform them. Hence, a rise in the number of minimally invasive surgeries and rapid changes in technology are likely to propel the worldwide peripheral guidewires market during the forecast period. Reimbursement policies governing medical devices are favorable in several countries, fuelling demand for guidewires.

Report Scope:

Application Analysis Preview

The Peripheral Guidewire market can be categorized into application and region. Diagnostic and interventional are the key application segments of the peripheral guidewire market.

Geographically, North America has been leading the worldwide peripheral guidewire market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position within the years to return. The presence of a well-established medical and healthcare infrastructure and skilled healthcare service providers is that the main factor behind the dominance of the North American peripheral guidewire market. The high number of market players being headquartered in North America is another significant factor that’s supporting the expansion of this peripheral guidewire market. Furthermore, the various cases of lifestyle-related disorders witnessed within the region, soaring acceptance of advanced peripheral guidewire, and introduction of more advanced minimally invasive surgical methods is anticipated to spice up the peripheral guidewire market growth within the regions over the years ahead.

The key companies operating in the Peripheral Guidewire market include Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical LLC, Terumo Corporation, and Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

The global Peripheral Guidewire Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Diagnostics

Interventional

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



