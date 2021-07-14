Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Market Expected to Reach US$ 38.8 Mn by 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global skin perfusion pressure testing devices market was valued at US$ 28.3 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 38.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

The global market for skin perfusion pressure testing devices market shall be witnessing gradual growth through the forecast period along with increase in application and technological innovation bringing in the latest generation of devices. Laser Doppler devices are the latest introduction in this space and since then have been witnessing widespread adoption worldwide. At present, laser Doppler devices are used as the standard solution for peripheral artery disease diagnosis and analysis of the wound healing in patients with ischemia. Portability, ease in operation and better accuracy are the key attributes facilitating growth in demand for skin perfusion pressure testing devices. Furthermore, laser Doppler devices also offer better sensitivity and reduced signal noise as against photoplethysmography.

Perpetual technological innovation is bringing new generations of devices in this field, with advanced features such as network integration for seamless information and report transmission in departments, data storage, web connectivity and so on.

Based on the product types, cart-based devices shall be witnessing greater adoption in hospitals segment whereas the demand for portable systems will be prominent in diagnostic centers and other forms of smaller healthcare settings. Geographically, North America and Europe will together dominate the global skin perfusion pressure testing devices market. Higher prevalence of peripheral artery diseases is also prominently driving the growth of North America and Europe markets. On the other hand, increasing awareness among the healthcare professionals, developing skills and increasing healthcare expenditure are urging the rapid growth of Asia Pacific. Realizing the untapped opportunities, the incumbents with stronghold in the developed markets have initiated entry in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Key Market Movements:

North America and Europe to together contribute to over 70% of the global market revenue

The demand for portable SPP devices shall be picking pace due to technical innovations

Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers shall remain the largest end-use segment due to high patient footfall and more application areas

The Global Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Technology (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End-user (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

