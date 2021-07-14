Commercial Avionic System Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Future Forecast – 2027

The Global Commercial Avionic System Market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 34.44 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3% throughout the forecast period 2021-2027.

Avionics is the electronic system used in aircraft, spacecraft, and satellites. These systems are used for navigation, communication, display, tactical systems, and many other functions. Aviation systems also include a safety management system that includes a safety culture, a safe operating environment, and quality control. In the late 1950s, as commercial aviation services grew, the use of commercial avionics systems increased. Modern commercial aviation systems provide improved navigation, routing, take-off and landing safety, surveillance, and real-time data.

Market Segments

By Sub-system

Flight management systems

Flight control systems

Health monitoring systems

Electrical & emergency systems

Communication, navigation, and surveillance systems

By Aircraft Type

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional aircraft

Key Players

Some of the significant players in the commercial avionics systems market that are profiled in the report are United Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, GE Aviation, Garmin Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, and Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Commercial Avionic System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Commercial Avionics System Market Report

1. What was the Commercial Avionics System Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Commercial Avionic System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Commercial Avionic System Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Commercial Avionic System market.

The market share of the global Commercial Avionic System market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Commercial Avionic System market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Commercial Avionic System market.

