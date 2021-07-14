Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market to Expand at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2018 and 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market (by Deployment Site (Indoor & Outdoor), by Ownership (Transportation & Logistics Companies, Retailers, Government Organization, and Others), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global automated parcel delivery terminals market was valued at US$ 625.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insight

Automated parcel delivery terminals are computer controlled delivery solutions equipped with number of usable units/lockers to store parcels intended to be delivered/returned to/by recipients. The recipient is required to enter verification code that he/she receives through SMS or e-mail before retrieving or returning destined parcel. These delivery solutions are designed to address the challenges of today’s parcel services such as voluminous rise in parcel shipments and delivery re-attempts. Proliferation of e-commerce as a result of evolving digital habits of consumers’ and increased expenditure by government organizations to develop a robust logistic ecosystem are the major facets driving automated parcel delivery terminal installations worldwide. Growth in e-retailing has led to voluminous rise in parcel shipments, thereby challenging conventional doorstep delivery model of e-commerce companies. In addition, varying socioeconomic aspects like increased feminine employment leading to increased number of dual-income households and rise in number of nuclear families have led to delivery re-attempts, increased carbon footprints and heightened delivery costs. Growing cognizance among transportation & logistics companies to reduce carbon footprint and simplify last-mile delivery of parcels is driving automated parcel delivery terminal installations worldwide. On the contrary, the global automated parcel delivery terminals market faces challenge from growing instances of burglary and availability of alternative delivery solutions like delivery drones.

In terms of deployment, the value contribution from automated parcel delivery terminals deployed indoors i.e. at grocery shops, shopping malls, convenient stores, gas stations, and railway stations was highest in 2017. Relatively low upfront cost, low maintenance, ease of operation, and lower threat of burglary makes indoor terminals the most popular variants among aforementioned end-users. The trend shall prolong and indoor automated parcel delivery terminals are expected to hold on to their dominant position throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the research study include Cleveron Ltd., Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Neopost Group, InPost S.A., LL OPTIC (Loginpost), Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., ENGY, ByBox Holdings Ltd., and KEBA AG among others.

Browse full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/automated-parcel-delivery-terminals-market

The Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Deployment Site Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Ownership Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automated parcel delivery terminals market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for automated parcel delivery terminals?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the automated parcel delivery terminals market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global automated parcel delivery terminals market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the automated parcel delivery terminals market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com