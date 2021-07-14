Commercial P2P CDN Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast To 2027

The Global Commercial Peer-to-Peer Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2018 to USD 2.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period.

A commercial peer-to-peer content delivery network can be defined as a distributed server system that delivers pages and other web content to users based on the user’s geographic location, the origin of the web page, and the content delivered. A peer-to-peer CDN consists of interconnected servers that easily serve vast amounts of web content to large numbers of users in various locations. These networks were developed to provide improved quality of service to end-users while accessing the Internet. Replicate content from the origin server and store it on a cache server for timely use. This improves the performance of Internet services. The focus of peer-to-peer content delivery networks is to provide high-performance, high-availability of servers by distributing services to end-users. P2P CDN also improves network efficiency and user experience.

Market Segments

By Content-Type

Video

Non-video

By Solution

Web performance optimization

Media delivery

Cloud security

By Service

Professional services

Maintenance and support

Key Players

The key players profiled in commercial P2P CDN market analysis are Streamroot Inc., Peer5 Inc., Akamai Technologies, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Qumu Corporation, AT&T Inc., CDNetworks, Internap, PeerApp Level3 Communication, and Highwinds Network Group Inc. The current and future market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Commercial P2P CDN industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Commercial P2P CDN Market Report

1. What was the Commercial P2P CDN Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Commercial P2P CDN Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Commercial P2P CDN Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Commercial P2P CDN market.

The market share of the global Commercial P2P CDN market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Commercial P2P CDN market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Commercial P2P CDN market.

