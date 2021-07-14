Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 37.3 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global hydrogen breath test analyzer market was valued at US$ 26.6 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 37.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Hydrogen breath test analysis are highly specific and sensitive diagnostic tool being employed by gastroenterologist either to confirm or eliminate the possibility of carbohydrate malabsorption or short intestinal bacterial overgrowth. Due to recent technological advancement associated with the development of electrochemical and solid state sensors they are gradually replacing conventional diagnostic methods used earlier to diagnose functional gastrointestinal disorders.

Portable analyzers are dominating the type segment for hydrogen breath test analyzer market. Popularity among gastroenterologist and excellent ergonomic design drive the market growth for portable analyzers. Handheld analyzers are gaining traction on account of its inherent features such as compactness, user friendly interface and quick analysis of exhaled air.

Electrochemical sensors are reigning the sensor segment for hydrogen breath test analyzer market. Recent development in the generation of breathprints containing chemical markers, high precision and sensitivity and low power consumption drive the market growth for electrochemical sensors. Solid state sensors works on the principle of reaction between the analyte in exhaled air and sensor material is transduced as an electrical signal due to change in potential, conductance or capacitance of the active element.

North America with a share of 37% is the leading regional segment for hydrogen breath test analyzer market. The chief factors corroborated with its market growth are rising prevalence of carbohydrate malabsorption and existence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Domicile of key players such as Healius Limited, Metabolic Solutions, Inc., and MD Diagnostics Ltd. further consolidate the market growth in North America region. Europe accounts for 33% share due to significant rise in patients diagnosed with short intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) disorder and strategic collaboration between academic research and medical device manufacturers to develop excellent ergonomic features of breath analyzers. Asia Pacific represents 10% share and will be the fastest growing market owing to large patient pool suffering with lactose malabsorption and rising public health awareness regarding gastrointestinal disorders.

Medical device manufacturers specializing in manufacturing hydrogen breath test analyzers are Bedfont Scientific Ltd., Breathe E-Z Systems, Inc., Commonwealth Diagnostics International, Inc., Healius Limited, MD Diagnostics Ltd., LABORIE, FAN GmbH, Metabolic Solutions, Inc. and QuinTron Instrument Company, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of functional gastrointestinal disorders such as short intestinal bacterial overgrowth and carbohydrate malabsorption

Technological advancement in the development of electrochemical sensors to determine the concentration of hydrogen gas in exhaled air

Strategic collaboration between academic research institutes and medical device manufacturers to develop excellent ergonomic design and operational features related to breath analyzers

Browse the full report Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/hydrogen-breath-test-analyzer-market

The Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Sensor (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the hydrogen breath test analyzer market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for hydrogen breath test analyzer?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the hydrogen breath test analyzer market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global hydrogen breath test analyzer market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the hydrogen breath test analyzer market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com