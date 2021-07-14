Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market To Reach US$ 1,520.3 Mn By 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “3D Reconstruction Technology Market (Type – 3D Reconstruction Technology Software, Based on Images & Videos and Based on 3D Scanning; Construction Type – Active and Passive; End-use Application – Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare and Construction & Architecture) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global 3D reconstruction technology market is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.47% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ 1,520.3 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

3D construction refers to the process of 3D scene rotation based on single view or multiple view images. As an important part of digital image processing technology the 3D reconstruction technology has been taking center stage in virtual reality, remote sensing, medical research, construction, surveying and telemetry among other applications. Currently, advanced 3D reconstruction technology enables organizations to envisage proposed product design in the form of 3D models without constructing a physical prototype. Further, 3D reconstruction technology enables users to design product at each stage of its development, subsequently reducing overall production cost by considerable margin. Evolution in 3D construction technology made it possible to produce sophisticated virtual worlds in several end-use applications such as media & entertainment, healthcare and construction sector among others. Primary ways to acquire information in order to 3D reconstruction is mainly segmented to active and passive method. Active methods mainly project rays to objects and get 3D depth data on the screen. Such method enables higher accuracy however hardware components required for the process are expensive as well as hard to handle. On the other hand, passive method is cheaper than active method credited to low cost of hardware. However, passive method works with low-resolution cameras and takes longer time to compute.

The overall 3D reconstruction technology market segmented based on type, construction type and end-use application. By technology type, 3D reconstruction based on 3D scanning referred as most lucrative segment in the market. Situation, where objects are irregular and have complex structure, use of conventional methods, is time-consuming and mostly not practicable due to low accuracy and involved workload. 3D reconstruction based on scanning enables rapid and dense analysis of structures within stipulated time. This advanced technology offers several advantages over its counterparts, such as complete automation in the process, higher resolution, contactless operation, higher accuracy and precision among others. 3D reconstruction based on 3D scanning is widely applied across several areas such as urban planning, digital city, conservation of cultural and archaeological heritage among others.

Presently, advancements in 3D reconstruction technology showcase the potential to cater several dynamic future applications. Modeling of object with respect to geometry, appearance and motion strongly improving the deployment of 3D reconstruction technology for several end-use applications such as entertainment, healthcare and autonomous systems among others. Further, smartphone application accessibility has become one of the most crucial aspects that organizations and consumers look for in almost all technologies. Number of 3D reconstruction technology developers are currently deploying some means of accessing the 3D design data on mobile platforms. In order to perform 3D reconstruction, users are using smartphones equipped with depth sensor or simply take photos of the target and upload the pictures on a cloud server and then run a web-based application to create the 3D reconstruction. With such technological advancement focusing on user-friendly approach, the 3D reconstruction technology market is projected to grow with promising rate across the forecast period.

