Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market: Business Overview, Upcoming Trends, and Top Company Analysis Forecast – 2027

The Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market size was valued at USD 33.53 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2021 to 2027.

Improvements in refrigeration technology along with changing eating habits are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. Innovations in magnetic refrigeration systems and other emerging technologies are also estimated to have a positive impact on market growth. Supermarkets are one of the best retail channels for such equipment. Rising income levels and improving living standards in emerging countries are also driving the expansion of supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Market Segments

On the basis of Product Type:

Refrigerator & Freezer

Transportation Refrigeration

Refrigerated Display Cases

Beverage Refrigeration

Ice Cream Merchandiser

Refrigerated Vending Machine

On the basis of Refrigerant Type:

Fluorocarbons

Hydrocarbons

Inorganics

On the basis of Application:

Hotels & Restaurants

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Bakery

Key Players

Standex International Corporation

Lennox International Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

Whirlpool Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Report

1. What was the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market.

The market share of the global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market.

