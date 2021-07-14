Marine Grease Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Share, Competitive Analysis With Key Players, and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Marine Grease Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global marine grease market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Marine grease is a lubricant made by blending mineral oil with asphaltic oil and soap or bio-based materials. It is mainly used to prevent corrosion, wear and tear, and water washout in marine vessels. It also assists in providing a high viscosity index, thermal resistance and minimal rusting and oxidation. Consequently, it finds wide applications in the tanker, bulker, container, and passenger ships across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/marine-grease-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Presently, there is a significant increase in international trade activities around the world. This, in confluence with the growth in the shipping industry, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Besides this, leading manufacturers are utilizing renewable and non-bio accumulative materials with low sulfur levels to manufacture innovative products, such as bio-based and environment-friendly marine lubricants. This, along with the increasing need for high engine performance and protection, is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, the market is also driven by the rising development of new waterways worldwide.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/marine-grease-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

BP p.l.c.

Chevron Corporation

ENEOS Corporation

Gulf Oil Marine Ltd

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Lucas Oil Products Inc

Lukoil Marine Lubricants DMCC

Penrite Oil

Royal Dutch Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Warren Oil Company LLC.

Breakup by Thicker Type:

Lithium Complex

Calcium

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Bulk Carrier and Cargo Ship

Passenger Ships

Tankers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Report: