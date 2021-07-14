Nanofibers Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Business Growth, Share, Top Manufacturers Companies, nd Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nanofibers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global nanofibers market size is exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global nanofibers market to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during 2021-2026. Nanofibers refer to nanomaterials with a diameter of less than 100 nanometers. They are manufactured from chitosan, polylactic acid, polysulfides, nylon and glycolic acid. They are commonly available in carbon, composite, glass, metallic, ceramic and polymeric variants. They are utilized in seed coating, cancer treatment, water filtration, air battery, composites and optical sensors. Nanofibers are produced through several technologies, such as electro, magneto, force and rotary jet spinning. They find extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, energy, chemical, textile, electronics, defense, aerospace and healthcare.

Market Trends:

The global nanofibers market is primarily being driven by the widespread product utilization in the healthcare and biomedical industries. Nanofibers are extensively utilized in various medical textiles, tissue engineering, regeneration and drug delivery systems and biosensors. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of electrospun and etched nanofibers used for nanolithography, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the rising demand for improved air and liquid filtration systems is driving market growth. Other factors, including the increasing product adoption in the aviation industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology:

Magneto Spinning

Electro Spinning

Force Spinning

Rotary Jet Spinning

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Electronics

Healthcare and Biotechnology

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Chemicals

Energy and Power

Others

Market Breakup by Product:

Carbon Nanofibers

Ceramic Nanofibers

Composite Nanofibers

Glass Nanofibers

Metallic Nanofibers

Polymeric Nanofibers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied with the detailed profiles of the nanofibers market competitors.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

