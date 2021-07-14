Coffee Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global coffee market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The global coffee market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and applications. Based on the product type, the market is segmented as whole-bean, ground coffee, instant coffee, coffee pods, and capsules. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented as on-trade (cafes and food service), and off-trade. The off-trade segment further comprises supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, retailers, and others. Whereas, based on the applications, the market is segmented as hot drinks coffee, ready to drink coffee, flavored beverage coffee, and others, such as pharmaceutical coffee and cosmetic coffee.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Coffee Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/coffee-market

Pharmaceutical and cosmetic segments are likely to register growth considerably in the market owing to the various health benefits offered by coffee. Coffee contains a wide array of compounds, including the major component, caffeine. Caffeine is well-known to be associated with a range of physiological effects, specifically on the cardiovascular system. Since caffeine can increase blood pressure, coffee intake has been captured attention with safety concerns about cardiovascular-related risks. Coffee intake is determined by the size of the coffee cup and the strength of the brew as well as the frequency of consumption. Coffee consumption has been associated with higher concentrations of serum total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

The caffeine present in the coffee protects against melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers. Caffeine exerts its antiproliferative and anti-carcinogenic action via regulating cell growth, development, and apoptosis. Caffeine has a sunscreen effect, reduces sunburn lesions in the epidermis, and inhibits ultraviolet (UV)induced carcinogenesis by suppressing the formation of thymine dimers. Caffeine increases the elimination of damaged precancerous cells and apoptosis in tumors. Such benefits tend to increase the consumption of coffee, which in turn, will drive the growth of the global coffee industry.

Furthermore, the antioxidants properties that coffee offers, are of great bene?t in improving the quality of life by preventing the onset of degenerative diseases. Many countries have recommended an increase in consumption, as they are known to reduce the risk of such degenerative diseases. Caffeine and polyphenols, both having antioxidant, immunomodulatory, and anti-inflammatory properties aids in the prevention of various diseases. Therefore, these biochemical ingredients display additive action regarding the chemoprevention of diseases.

However, due to the myriad of compounds, coffee may have both health-promoting but, in some circumstances, undesirable effects on health. Thus, possessing such benefits, coffee is used as a key ingredient in several drugs and cosmetic products due to which it is widely consumed. Hence, this is likely to contribute to the overall growth of the global coffee market during the forecast period.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Coffee Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/coffee-market

Global Coffee Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Whole-Bean

Ground Coffee

Instant Coffee

Coffee Pods and Capsules

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

By Application

Hot Drinks Coffee

Ready to Drink Coffee

Flavored Beverage Coffee

Others

Global Coffee Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

D.E Master Blenders 1753 N.V.

Dunkin’ BrandsGroup, Inc.

Dutch Bros. Coffee

Gloria Jean’sCoffees

JAB Holding Co.

Jollibee Foods Corp.

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

Matthew Algie & Co. Ltd.

Nestlé S.A

Starbucks Corp.

Strauss Group Ltd.

Tata Global Beverages Ltd.

Tchibo GmbH

The Coco Cola Co. (Costa Coffee)

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Unilever Plc

Reasons for Buying from us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/coffee-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404