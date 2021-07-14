Sales Of Situation Awareness System Market To Soar Amid Rising Government Investments, Fact.MR Analysis

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, ( leading business and competitive intelligence provider), analyzing how Situation Awareness System Market sales will grow During 2018 to 2028

Introduction

Situation Awareness Systems (SAS) are witnessing significant adoption in line with their ability to assist in collecting, visualizing, and evaluating information related to the remote environment and surroundings.

This growing adoption of the security systems can be attributed to their capability to facilitate surveillance and security. A wide range of industries are installing situation awareness systems, as they help in threat identification, risk analysis, assessment, and in developing course-of-action, with maximum application in the aerospace and military industries.

Segmentation- Situation Awareness System Market

The global situation awareness system market can be bifurcated on the basis of component, product type, and verticals.

By Component

Displays

Sensors

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Network Video Recorders (NVR)

Others

By Product Type

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Command & Control System

Radar

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Systems

Sonar Active Sonar Passive Sonar

Fire & Flood Alarm System

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

Others

By Vertical

Aerospace

Industrial

Military & Defense

Marine Security

Automotive

Mining and Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Cyber Security

Others

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Situation Awareness System Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Situation Awareness System industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Situation Awareness System Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Situation Awareness System manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Situation Awareness System Market are:

Some of the leading players operating in situation awareness system market are Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., BAE Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Denso Corporation, D3 Security Management Systems, Inc., CNL Software Ltd., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. and Harris Corporation.

Northrop Grumman will develop an upgraded version of Modernized Radar Warning Receiver, the AN/APR-39E(V)2, for the US Army. The new radar warning receiver will provide enhanced situational awareness to users, with increased precision, as it can detect, locate, and identify a numerous threats.

A leading player in global situation awareness system market, Honeywell International has entered into a partnership with AirMap, an airspace management platform for drones. Together the two companies will develop a drone tracking solution to provide airspace safety authorities with situational awareness about aircraft operations within an airspace system.

