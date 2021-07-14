Architectural Services Market Analysis 2021-2026: Global Share, Growth, Top Key Players, Volume, Size, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Architectural Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global architectural services market share is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- AECOM
- Aedas
- DP Architects Pte Ltd
- Foster + Partners Limited
- Gensler
- HDR Inc.
- HKS Inc.
- HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (ACS Group)
- IBI Group Inc.
- Nikken Sekkei Ltd
- Perkins&Will Stantec Inc.
Breakup by Service Type:
- Architectural Advisory Services
- Construction and Project Management Services
- Engineering Services
- Interior Designing Services
- Urban Planning Services
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Education
- Government
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Industrial
- Residential
- Retail
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
