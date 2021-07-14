Automotive Communication Technology Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Growth Insight, and Future Forecast – 2027

Automotive Communication Technology Market was valued at US$ 6Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 20Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16% during a forecast period 2021-2027.

Automotive communication technology consists of computer networks that allow vehicles and roadside devices to share information and data, such as safety warnings and traffic information. It is the biggest beneficiary in presenting a fine print on traffic jams and preventing accidents. It is a component of intelligent transportation that allows buyers to become part of a more reliable transportation network. It is widely applied in powertrains by improving safety and reducing excessive traffic collisions. Automotive communication technology is used to provide vehicles with vehicle information such as the location of nearby vehicles, traffic congestion, and safety warnings. This information is collected through various bis modules such as Controller Area Network (CAN), Ethernet, Flexray, Local Interconnect Network (LIN), and Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST). They are mainly used in Powertrain, Body Control & Comfort, Infotainment & Communication, Safety & ADAS.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Automotive Communication Technology Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/automotive-communication-technology-market/59795/

Market Segments

By Bus Module

• Controller Area Network (CAN)

• Ethernet

• Flexray

• Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

• Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

By Vehicle Class

• Economy

• Mid-Size

• Luxury

By Application

• Powertrain

• Body Control & Com;fort

• Infotainment & Communication

• Safety & ADAS

Key Players

The ecosystem of the automotive communication technology market consists of manufacturers, such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Toshiba (Japan), Broadcom (US), Texas Instruments (US), and NXP (Netherlands), and research institutes such as AUTOSAR, OPEN, AEC, and DVSA.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Communication Technology industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Communication Technology Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Communication Technology Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Communication Technology Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Communication Technology Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Communication Technology market.

The market share of the global Automotive Communication Technology market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Communication Technology market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Communication Technology market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and the most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404