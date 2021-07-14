Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

The Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Automotive Cockpit Electronics refers to an area dedicated to the driver information and center stack electronics. This includes infotainment devices such as high-definition radio receivers, navigation systems, devices that provide braking, steering, towing, and other safety and entertainment purposes. It is used to provide the safety of the vehicle driver along with additional relevant information displayed on the instrument cluster. It is widely applied in the automotive field.

Market Segments

By Type

• Advanced Cockpit Electronics

• Basic Cockpit Electronics

By Fuel Type

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Others

By Product

• Telematics

• Instrument Cluster

• Infotainment & Navigation

• Information Display

• Head-up Display

• Others

Key Players

Major companies operating in the automotive cockpit electronics market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Alpine Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd, DENSO CORPORATION, Harman International Industries Inc, Clarion Company Ltd, Delphi Automotive Plc, among others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Cockpit Electronics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Cockpit Electronics market.

The market share of the global Automotive Cockpit Electronics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Cockpit Electronics market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Cockpit Electronics market.

