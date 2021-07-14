Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2027

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4175

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Market.

The recently published research report by Fact.MR regarding the global propylene glycol market includes product classification and current synopsis along with product upgrades and innovations. The overall market of propylene glycol was pegged at more than 2,500 Thousand Tons in 2018, and the global market is likely to witness a strong growth rate during the forecast period on the backdrop of increasing building & construction activities along with expanding production capacities of key manufacturers across the globe.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4175

To produce a range of petrochemical products, the worldwide chemical industry was strongly dependent on fossil fuels. However, increasing awareness of the advantages offered by renewable chemistry is now shifting the industry’s focus on the development of bio-based chemicals such as propylene glycol. Due to the development of different end-user sectors, the propylene glycol industry is expected to experience powerful development during the forecast period. Owing to the active utilization of propylene glycol in the transportation, building & construction sectors, the petroleum-based propylene glycol segment retained an important market share. In terms of end-use segment, the segment of transportation is expected to grow rapidly due to rising automotive sales.

According to the report, the burgeoning construction & manufacturing industry, combined with growing investments for infrastructural growth in developing markets such as China, India, and Brazil is expected to be the major driver for the global propylene glycol market. In addition, this end-use sector is also driven by increased use of propylene glycols in applications such as automotive coolants, aircraft deicing fluid, and hydraulic & brake liquids.

Propylene Glycol Gathers Momentum in Industrial Applications, Says Fact.MR

About two-thirds of the propylene glycol supplied is utilized as chemical feed to manufacture unsaturated polyester resins. Propylene glycol’s industrial applications include the manufacturing of paints and coatings, resins and plastics which are used as intermediates for the production of other chemical substances such as unsaturated polyester resins used in pipes or windmill blades, as well as bath and kitchenware. Propylene glycol presently is being utilized in a wide range of industrial applications including pharmaceutical and cosmetics which hold a considerable market share. Propylene glycol is also used in tobacco products as a preservative, solvent and a significant component of e-liquid used in vegetable glycerin. Moreover, propylene glycol is also widely used in cosmetics and personal care products which acts as the most prominent driver for the global propylene glycol market.

Propylene Glycol’s High Toxicity Could Hamper Market Growth

According to the study, the rapid utilization of propylene glycol is known to pose several occupational health hazards. Although Propylene glycol has been approved for use at certain levels in food and cosmetics according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the widespread utilization of propylene glycol in industries is still regarded as harmful. This factor is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

East Asia to be the Epicenter for Lucrative Opportunities in Global Propylene Glycol Market

The global propylene glycol market is shifting to China and other Asian nations with continued high risk for consolidation and rationalization, which has affected numerous small and medium scale competitors. The global market for propylene glycol is anticipated to witness lucrative market opportunities from Asian regions, especially, East Asia due to growing industrialization and increasing production footprint of key manufacturers in the region. However, currently, US holds the leading market share in terms of volume sales among key countries with nearly around 1/3rd of the global demand. Also, overall demand for unsaturated polyester resins is likely to be affected by ongoing trends in the national building industry and local economies’ general health. Moreover, legacy regions such as North America and Europe in global propylene glycol market are anticipated to witness similar growth trend during the forecast period due to rising demand for pharmaceutical grade of propylene glycol in these regions.

The Fact.MR report offers a forecast of the global propylene glycol market for the period 2019-2027. Advancements in end-use applications are urging market players to invest heavily in R&D activities. Propylene glycol as a chemical intermediary will be the most lucrative end-use application during the forecast period.

Global Propylene Glycol Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global propylene glycol market is segmented on the basis of source, type, end-use application, primary function and region.

Source Petroleum

Bio-Based Type Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharma Grade End-Use Chemical Intermediary (Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Functional Fluids & Antifreezes)

Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

Consumer Goods (Liquid Detergents)

Food

Pharmaceuticals Primary Function Emollients (Softener)

Solvents

Stabilizing Agents

Preservative Agents

Humectants (Binding Agent)

Excipients (Bulking Agent)

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4175



Key Question answered in the survey of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market report:

Sales and Demand of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

Growth of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Market

Market Analysis of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

Market Insights of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

Key Drivers Impacting the Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol



More Valuable Insights on Keyword Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol, Sales and Demand of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zinc-sulphate-manufacturers-to-flourish-across-emerging-markets-china-and-india-to-maintain-lead-in-the-agrochemicals-segment-factmr-301223831.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com