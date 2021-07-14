Global Zinc-based Battery Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2021-2027

The global zinc-based battery market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Zinc is abundantly available throughout the globe and is ranked fourth for its availability. Due to this reason, it is more economical than other metallic elements which can be used for batteries. The zinc-based batteries were evolved in 1930; however, it is getting popular now due to its increasing usage in automotive electric vehicles and for storage of energy.
As electricity generation is increasing through natural and renewable sources including solar energy, and wind energy; the demand for its efficient storage is rising. Zinc-based batteries are the effective solution for this demand as it is economical than standard lithium batteries and has been studied to be 50% more efficient than lithium-ion batteries by Salient Energy, Inc.
Through these rapid innovations and developments, the zinc-based battery market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Additionally, the market players are contributing considerably to this market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.
Global Zinc-based Battery Market Report Segment
By Type
- Zinc-Air Battery
- Nickel-Zinc Battery
- Zinc-Silver Battery
- Carbon-Zinc Battery
- Zinc-Chloride Battery
- Zinc-Mn Battery
By Usability
- Primary Battery
- Secondary Battery
By End-Users
- Automobile
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Others
Global Zinc-based Battery Market Report Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
