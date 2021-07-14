Automotive Connector Market Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

The Automotive Connector Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period, 2021 – 2027.

Automotive connectors are electrochemical elements used to connect multiple electrical circuits. They combine electrical terminals to form a complete circuit and ensure effective communication and navigation between the car’s electronics and safety devices. They consist of a jack or socket (female end) and a plug (male end) located under the vehicle hood. Advanced safety and security features such as anti-theft alarms, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, and automatic emergency braking systems are integrated with electrical components using these connectors.

Market Segments

By Product

• Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

• Integrated Circuit

• Radio Frequency

• Fiber Optic

• Others

By Application

•Comfort, Convenience and Entertainment (CCE)

• Powertrain

• Safety and Security

• Body Wiring and Power Distribution

• Navigation & Instrumentation

Key Players

Some of the key players being TE Connectivity, Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC), Yazaki Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics, Luxshare Precision, JST Manufacturing, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., AVX Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rosenberger, Hu Lane Associate Inc., Samtec, Lumberg Holding, etc.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automotive Connector industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Connector Market Report

1. What was the Automotive Connector Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Connector Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Connector Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Connector market.

The market share of the global Automotive Connector market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Connector market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Connector market.

