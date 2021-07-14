Global Automotive Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global automotive contract manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at a modest CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Automotive Contract manufacturing companies provide various product and services to the OEMs. Due to services such as design and development, component manufacturing, automotive electronics, and whole vehicle assembly, the major manufacturers are shifting their interest towards the adoption of these companies to produce components instead of their production units. In the automotive sector, contract manufacturing is highly prevalent owing to the ease of manufacturing the final product and increased productivity. The factors augmenting the growth of the market is the high automotive sales globally.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/automotive-contract-manufacturing-market

According to the International Trade Administration (ITA) report, the US in North America is the world’s second-largest market for vehicle sales and production. In addition, in 2018 according to the same report, 1.8 million light vehicles and 131, 200 medium and heavy trucks (valued at over $60 billion) sold by the US to more than 200 markets around the world. On the other hand, the total number of vehicle registration running on the road is also high in the US. For instance, in 2020, there were 276.6 million vehicles registered by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

A Full Report of Global Automotive Contract Manufacturing Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/automotive-contract-manufacturing-market

Furthermore, the initiative by the government to increase production in their countries are also augmenting the market. As an instance, India is working toward “Make in India” whereas China is enforcing its “make in China” initiative. Some of the restraining factors such as the risk of outsourcing including lack of control over production and their technique, quality concern, added price are hampering the growth of the market. Besides, the adoption of electric vehicles and technologies can be expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the market.

Global Automotive Contract Manufacturing Market Report Segment

By Services

Design and Development

Vehicle Assembly

Automotive Electronics

Component Manufacturing

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Construction and Agricultural Vehicle

Global Automotive Contract Manufacturing Market Report by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/automotive-contract-manufacturing-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404