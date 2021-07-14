BRICS E-Commerce Logistics Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The BRICS e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 13.7% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The BRICS e-commerce logistics market has been rapidly growing due to the development of technological infrastructure, increasing e-commerce sale and growing e-commerce market. According to the experts of the Global Rus Trade report in 2017, the volume of e-commerce of BRICS countries is expected to increase 3 times within five years. E-commerce becomes a driver of economic growth in the BRICS countries. The increasing penetration of the internet and smartphone users are major factors driving the growth of the market. In 2017, internet penetration in Brazil was 68% Internet users of the total population in Brazil. The average share of the Brazilian population using different media platforms is 58% of Internet users. The global e-commerce logistics companies are continuously targeting new economies, which includes most of the BRICS countries, as these countries are providing a positive growth rate to the -commerce logistics companies. Amazon is the best example of the penetration of a global e-commerce logistics company.

Besides, some of the challenges faced in BRICS e-commerce development comprises logistics infrastructure, regulations, cross-border custom issues, and language barriers. For instance, In Russia, the language barrier in cross-border e-commerce stands out. However, undeveloped infrastructure and unstable price of petrol and diesel are also the factors that hinder the e-commerce logistics market. Besides, improving road connectivity in major countries and collaboration with e-commerce companies will create enormous opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

BRICS E-Commerce Logistics Market Report Segment

By Products

Baby Products

Personal Care Products

Books

Home Furnishing Products

Apparel Products

Electronics Products

Automotive Products

Others

By Services

Transportation Services

Warehouse Services

Others

By Location

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

