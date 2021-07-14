Global Optical Interconnect Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global market for optical interconnect is projected to have considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors that propels the optical interconnect market include growing deployment of data centers, increasing adoption of big data analytics and cloud-based services across the globe. The rise in the demand for cloud-based services is further projected to enhance the demand for optical interconnect services in enterprises that further provide a significant opportunity to the market. There are various factors that can influence the adoption of optical interconnect by SMEs such as organization competitiveness and management strategies. The SMEs are adopting cloud services to enhance flexibility and scalability of their business performance, and to lower the cost of operations. Moreover, integration of advanced technology such as IoT and AI further provide substantial opportunity to the market.
The global optical interconnect market is segmented based on product type and application. Based on the product type, the market is further classified into connectors, cable assemblies, optical transceivers silicon photonics, and other. The optical transceivers market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of application the market is further segregated into data communication and telecommunication.
Global Optical Interconnect Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Connectors
- Cable Assemblies
- Optical Transceivers
- Silicon Photonics
- Other( Optical Engines)
By Application
- Data Communication
- Telecommunication
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
Rest of The World
Company Profiles
- II-VI Inc.
- Acacia Communications, Inc.
- Accelink Technology Co. Ltd.
- Amphenol Corp
- Broadcom Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd.
- Infinera Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Lumentum Operations LLC
- Molex, LLC
- NVIDIA Corp.
- NeoPhotonics Corp.
- Optoscribe Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- TE Connectivity Corp.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @
