Global Optical Interconnect Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global market for optical interconnect is projected to have considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors that propels the optical interconnect market include growing deployment of data centers, increasing adoption of big data analytics and cloud-based services across the globe. The rise in the demand for cloud-based services is further projected to enhance the demand for optical interconnect services in enterprises that further provide a significant opportunity to the market. There are various factors that can influence the adoption of optical interconnect by SMEs such as organization competitiveness and management strategies. The SMEs are adopting cloud services to enhance flexibility and scalability of their business performance, and to lower the cost of operations. Moreover, integration of advanced technology such as IoT and AI further provide substantial opportunity to the market.

The global optical interconnect market is segmented based on product type and application. Based on the product type, the market is further classified into connectors, cable assemblies, optical transceivers silicon photonics, and other. The optical transceivers market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of application the market is further segregated into data communication and telecommunication.

Global Optical Interconnect Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Connectors

Cable Assemblies

Optical Transceivers

Silicon Photonics

Other( Optical Engines)

By Application

Data Communication

Telecommunication

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

II-VI Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc.

Accelink Technology Co. Ltd.

Amphenol Corp

Broadcom Inc.

Corning Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd.

Infinera Corp.

Intel Corp.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Lumentum Operations LLC

Molex, LLC

NVIDIA Corp.

NeoPhotonics Corp.

Optoscribe Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TE Connectivity Corp.

