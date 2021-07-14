Solar Powered Vehicle Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share and Forecast – 2027

Solar Powered Vehicle market is expected to be $329.5 million in 2027, and is projected to reach $4,087.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 43%.

A solar vehicle is an electric vehicle powered by solar energy as a type of fuel for propulsion. Solar cars are equipped with photovoltaic cells that are installed on solar panels and serve to convert solar energy into electrical energy, which is stored directly in the vehicle’s battery. These solar panels are made of silicon, which absorbs heat and converts it into electrical energy.

Volkswagen

Volvo

BYD

Tesla

Nissan

Mahindra & Mahindra

Sono Motors

Lightyear

Market Segment by Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Market Segment by Application

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

