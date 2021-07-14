Geogrid Report Helps To Predict Investment In An Emerging Market For The Forecast Period 2028 | Solmax, Thrace Group, BPM Geosynthetics

The Geogrid Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 250.90 million in 2020 to US$ 488.57 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 % from 2020 to 2028.

The Europe geogrid market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. The increase in demand in environmental projects mainly includes slope protection and erosion control which will drive industry growth.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Tensar Corporation

Solmax

Huesker Synthetic GmBH

Naue GmBH and Co. Kg

Sia Pietrucha Sp. Z o.o

Thrace Group

Tmp Geosynthetics

BPM Geosynthetics

Bostd Geosynthetics Qingdao Ltd.

Reed & Graham, Inc.

Strata Systems, Inc.

Wrekin Products

EUROPE GEOGRID MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Geogrid Market, by Type

Uniaxial Geogrid

Biaxial Geogrid

Triaxial Geogrid

Europe Geogrid Market, by Application

Road Construction

Railroad Stabilization

Soil Reinforcement

Europe Geogrid Market, by Manufacturing Method

Extruded

Knitted/Woven

Bonded

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Geogrid market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Geogrid market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Geogrid market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Geogrid market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Geogrid market.

