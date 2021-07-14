Emergency Veterinary Services Market Size and Share By Industry Demand, Worldwide Research, Prominent Players, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Revenue Expectation till 2027

The global “Emergency Veterinary Services” market size is likely to expand owing to increasing concerns for animal health across several economies. This information is published by, Fortune Business Insights, in its latest upcoming report, titled “Emergency Veterinary Services Market Size. Share & Industry Analysis, By Animal (Companion Animals, Livestock Animals), By Condition (Seizures, Fractures, Poisoning & Choking, Labor and Pregnancy, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

According to the World Veterinary Association (WVA), globally there are about 500,000 veterinarians practicing largely through 95 veterinary member associations spread over six continents. The emergency veterinary services include treating the animals in times of emergencies by providing medical, surgical, as well as dental help. Several veterinarians such as livestock vets, exotic animals vet, lab animal medics, and others provide timely care to the injured animals and help to improve their health. Moreover, they monitor the health of the animals and treat them from the infectious diseases that could also be dangerous for the humans.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/emergency-veterinary-services-market-101865

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Prevalence of Animal Disease to Favor Growth

According to a journal from the Royal Society Interface, researchers have observed that there is a significant rise in animal-borne diseases across the globe. These deadly and infectious diseases include Ebola, Bird Flu, and the Sars. Additionally, the novel coronavirus aka. COVID-19 is also believed to have its source from the animals, although there has been no full proof evidence. Furthermore, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports that about three-quarter of the new diseases that are affecting humans have a primary source in animals. Increasing prevalence of diseases among animals will positively affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

This report focuses on Emergency Veterinary Services Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Regional Analysis:

Rising Ownership of Pets in Asia-Pacific Will Boost Demand

Among the regions, the market in North America is expected to lead the emergency veterinary market share. This is to be followed by Europe, which is expected to be the second-most leading region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific will witness promising growth for the market during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as rising ownership of pets and livestock animals in this region. Furthermore, rising prevalence of outbreaks of disease and growing awareness campaigns by government agencies for veterinary health is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, growing demand for animal farming in countries such as India, and China will drive the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the market in Latin America is anticipated to grow moderately during the projected horizon.

Competitive Landscape:

VetMatrix Forging Partnership with Vetstoria Will Aid Growth

VetMatrix, an Internet marketing solutions provider, in May 2019, announced that it would forge a partnership with Vetstoria. This collaboration is expected to provide opportunities to grow for every veterinary practices across the globe. The companies operating in the market are adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and others to gain market stronghold. This will contribute to the growth of the global emergency veterinary services market revenue between 2019 and 2020.

Industrial Developments:

June 2016: VetMatrix and Demandforce, a leading online marketing solutions provider, collaborates with eVetPractice to offer together online marketing solutions to very veterinary care providers.

List of the Companies Operating in the Emergency Veterinary Services Market:

Ethos Veterinary Health

The Animal Medical Center

Pets at Home Group Plc

Veterinary Service, Inc.

Southern California Veterinary Group.

LifeLearn Inc.

MH Sub I

LLC dba iMatrix

Among others.

