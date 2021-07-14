Connected Enterprise Market SWOT Analysis, Innovations, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2028

The connected enterprise usually helps in monitoring of machines, and connects them with all hubs of business to generate real time abilities which in turn helps in allowing of predictive analytics and gives deeper insight. The connected enterprise not only develops the decision making but also makes the process of decision making faster.

The connected enterprise market size is valued at USD 3,379.25 billion by 2028 is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 35.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on connected enterprise provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the connected enterprise market report are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, IBM, Bosch Limited, Honeywell International Inc., GE DIGITAL, PTC, Accelerite, General Electric Company, HARMAN International, Verizon, Jacobs, Wipro Limited, Infosys Limited, Salesforce, KPMG International, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Amdocs and FUJITSU among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Connected Enterprise Market

The connected enterprise market is segmented on the basis of platform into device management, connectivity management and application enablement platform.

On the basis of solution, the connected enterprise market is segmented into real-time collaboration, enterprise infrastructure management, streaming analytics, security solution, data management, remote monitoring system, network management, mobile workforce management, customer experience management and asset performance management.

Based on service, the connected enterprise market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services have further been segmented into consulting services, integration and deployment services and support and maintenance services.

The end user segment of the connected enterprise market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications and it, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, media and entertainment and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Connected Enterprise market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Connected Enterprise market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Connected Enterprise market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Connected Enterprise market.

Major Highlights of Connected Enterprise Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Connected Enterprise market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Connected Enterprise market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Connected Enterprise market.

