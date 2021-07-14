Dual Interface IC Card Market Growth Volume 2021, Global Share, CAGR 7.7%, Industry Opportunities and Challenges, Revenues, Competitive Landscape and COVID-19 Impact Forecast by 2026

In the projected period 2021-2026, increasing global urbanisation, higher sales of Electronics & Semiconductor, multinational corporations, local merchants, and supply chains are driving the expansion of the “Dual Interface IC Card Market“. This study gives a market overview, research methodology, market prospects and development projections over the next few years.

Dual Interface IC Card market size is projected to reach USD 3279.7 million by 2026, from USD 2101.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

Dual Interface IC Card Market Synopsis

The Dual Interface IC Card is a type of smart card with an embedded contactless chip. The card number and user’s identifying information are still contained on the face of the card, and an EMV chip (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa chip) may be used to provide added security in credit and debit card transactions. Having both a contactless chip and a magnetic strip (or chip-and-PIN) allows the cardholder to conduct transactions on a wider variety of machines.The growth of the Dual Interface IC Card technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing adoption of IC card in the financial Institutions, government and transportation industry. However, factors such as high investment, Card authentication, and technology are hindering the growth of this market.

This Dual Interface IC Card market report covers the latest trends, trade rules, import / export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact on regional and domestic market players, new sales pockets, market rule change opportunity analysis, strategic outlook analysis. Market growth, market size, category growth, applications and niches, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansion, market innovation.

Competitive Landscape and Dual Interface IC Card Market Share Analysis

Dual Interface IC Card Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Dual Interface IC Card product introduction, recent developments, Dual Interface IC Card sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Dual Interface IC Card market report are:

Gemalto

Oberthur Technologies

Giesecke & Devrient

Goldpac

Eastcompeace

CPI Card Group

Hengbao

VALID

Wuhan Tianyu

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

Datang

Kona I

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Dual Interface IC Card Market Scope and Market Size

Scope of the Report covers global and regional markets with detailed analysis of the overall growth prospects for the market. It also highlights the broad competitive environment in the global marketplace. This report also provides an overview of leading companies covering the latest successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and current and historical background. Here, the Dual Interface IC Card Market is segmented by type, end-user industry and application. Growth between different segments is used to understand the different growth factors that are expected to dominate the market as a whole and to develop different strategies to differentiate between key applications and target markets.

On the basis of product type, Dual Interface IC Card market is segmented into:

Standard-Type

Irregular-Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, Dual Interface IC Card market is segmented into:

Finance

Government & Public Utilities

Transportation

Others

Dual Interface IC Card Market Regional and Country Level Analysis:

The country section of the report also includes selected market influencing factors that affect current and future market trends, as well as changes in market rules at the country level. Data points such as consumption, location and quantity of production, import / export analysis, price analysis, raw material costs, upstream and downstream value chain analysis are some of the main metrics used to predict domestic market scenarios. It also takes into account the presence and availability of global brands, the problem of strong or little competition with local and domestic brands, and the impact of national tariffs and trade routes on country data projections.

The countries covered in the Dual Interface IC Card market report are:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology of Dual Interface IC Card Market

Data collection and analysis for the base year was carried out using a large sample data collection module. Market data is analyzed and predicted using consistent statistical market models. In addition, the most important market share analysis and trend analysis are the most important success factors in market reporting. The main research methodologies are data mining, data triangulation, including analysis of the impact of variable data on the market, and initial validation (industry experts). Separately, the data model includes supplier positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and leadership, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, metrics, top-down analysis and supplier engagement analysis.

Reason for buying this report:

Detailed market analysis and comprehensive understanding of global markets and the business landscape.

Reduce development risks by assessing production processes, key problems and solutions.

You need to understand the driving forces that have the greatest impact on the market and how the controls will affect the global market.

Learn more about the market strategies used by large companies.

Understand market prospects and future prospects.

In addition to standard structured reports, we prepare personal inquiries according to your specific requirements.

Dual Interface IC Card Market Key Points from Table of Content

