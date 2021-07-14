Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Size 2021-2026 Industry Development Plans, CAGR 12.4%, Emerging Demand, Industry Share, Leading Players Strategy, Trends, Demands, Drivers and Opportunity Outlook

In the projected period 2021-2026, increasing global urbanisation, higher sales of Electronics & Semiconductor, multinational corporations, local merchants, and supply chains are driving the expansion of the “Computer On Module (COM) Market“. This study gives a market overview, research methodology, market prospects and development projections over the next few years.

Computer On Module (COM) market size is projected to reach USD 4022.2 million by 2026, from USD 1994.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2026.

Computer On Module (COM) Market Synopsis

The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.A Computer on Module (COM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A CoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board. Within the next few years, the majority of CoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture CoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture CoM.Industrial automation is a key facet of global manufacturing industries, with enterprises facing enormous pressure to automate and integrate to maximize output, improve cost-efficiency, and generate tangible competitive value.As the semiconductor industry continues to test the limits of Moore’s Law, which suggests that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every 18 to 24 months, processor technology will continue to grow in complexity, creating challenges for systems engineers outside of traditional computing applications to implement and unlock the potential of such processors. Harnessing the power of these advanced processors is critical to the emergence of IoT and Industry 4.0.Inevitably, as semiconductor and storage technology advanced in density and speed, the lines between the various computing strata began to blur, and capabilities increased while costs decreased exponentially across the board. Eventually, low-end mainframes, minicomputers, and high-end microprocessor-based servers morphed to occupy the same market, and high-end mainframes migrated up toward the high-performance computing domains (aka supercomputers).Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

This Computer On Module (COM) market report covers the latest trends, trade rules, import / export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact on regional and domestic market players, new sales pockets, market rule change opportunity analysis, strategic outlook analysis. Market growth, market size, category growth, applications and niches, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansion, market innovation.

Competitive Landscape and Computer On Module (COM) Market Share Analysis

Computer On Module (COM) Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Computer On Module (COM) product introduction, recent developments, Computer On Module (COM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Computer On Module (COM) market report are:

Kontron

Congatec

MSC Technologies(Avnet)

Advantech

ADLink

Portwell

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Avalue Technology

CompuLab

Variscite

Digi International

Olimex Ltd

Shiratech(Aviv Technologies)

Critical Link LLC

IWave Systems Technologies

Calixto Systems

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry"

Computer On Module (COM) Market Scope and Market Size

Scope of the Report covers global and regional markets with detailed analysis of the overall growth prospects for the market. It also highlights the broad competitive environment in the global marketplace. This report also provides an overview of leading companies covering the latest successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and current and historical background. Here, the Computer On Module (COM) Market is segmented by type, end-user industry and application. Growth between different segments is used to understand the different growth factors that are expected to dominate the market as a whole and to develop different strategies to differentiate between key applications and target markets.

On the basis of product type, Computer On Module (COM) market is segmented into:

ARM Architecture

X86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture

On the basis of the end users/applications, Computer On Module (COM) market is segmented into:

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Other

Computer On Module (COM) Market Regional and Country Level Analysis:

The country section of the report also includes selected market influencing factors that affect current and future market trends, as well as changes in market rules at the country level. Data points such as consumption, location and quantity of production, import / export analysis, price analysis, raw material costs, upstream and downstream value chain analysis are some of the main metrics used to predict domestic market scenarios. It also takes into account the presence and availability of global brands, the problem of strong or little competition with local and domestic brands, and the impact of national tariffs and trade routes on country data projections.

The countries covered in the Computer On Module (COM) market report are:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology of Computer On Module (COM) Market

Data collection and analysis for the base year was carried out using a large sample data collection module. Market data is analyzed and predicted using consistent statistical market models. In addition, the most important market share analysis and trend analysis are the most important success factors in market reporting. The main research methodologies are data mining, data triangulation, including analysis of the impact of variable data on the market, and initial validation (industry experts). Separately, the data model includes supplier positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and leadership, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, metrics, top-down analysis and supplier engagement analysis.

Reason for buying this report:

Detailed market analysis and comprehensive understanding of global markets and the business landscape.

Reduce development risks by assessing production processes, key problems and solutions.

You need to understand the driving forces that have the greatest impact on the market and how the controls will affect the global market.

Learn more about the market strategies used by large companies.

Understand market prospects and future prospects.

In addition to standard structured reports, we prepare personal inquiries according to your specific requirements.

Computer On Module (COM) Market Key Points from Table of Content

