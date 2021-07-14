Automotive Clutch Market Share 2021 Global Extensive Industry Growth, Size, CAGR 1.4%, Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Demand Factors, Regional Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19Impact and Precise Outlooks till 2026

In the projected period 2021-2026, increasing global urbanisation, higher sales of Automobile & Transportation, multinational corporations, local merchants, and supply chains are driving the expansion of the “Automotive Clutch Market“. This study gives a market overview, research methodology, market prospects and development projections over the next few years.

Automotive Clutch market size is projected to reach USD 9828.9 million by 2026, from USD 9042.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.

Automotive Clutch Market Synopsis

Automotive clutch, located between the engine and the transmission, is an isolated part transmitting power from engine to the gearbox, and it allows transmission to be interrupted while a gear is selected to move off from a stationary position, or when gears are changed while the car is moving. An automotive clutch can help the driver enjoy a smooth start and facilitate shaft. It can also prevent the transmission overload and reduce the impact of torsional vibration.Vehicles with manual transmissions (MT), automated manual transmissions (AMT) and dual clutch transmissions (DCT) use automotive clutches to transmit power from engine to the gearbox. However, in automatic transmissions (AT) and continuously variable transmissions (CVT) vehicles, the torque converter takes the place of the mechanical clutch to transmit power.An automotive clutch assembly consists of many small parts, but there are five major components: the clutch flywheel, the clutch pressure plate, the clutch disc, the throw-out clutch bearing and release system.Major sales market is Europe and China. Due to the pursuit for sport driving experience, the ratio of manual transmission in Europe is relative higher than North America, where automatic transmission is the mainstrteam. In addition, DCT is also a development trend in Europe.China is another important market and being more and more important due to the fast grwoing automotive production and automotive population. As the historial reason, manual transmission ration is still high both in new car production and automotive population.As an imporant part of global automotive market, Japan automotive clutch market is relative small as automatic transmission is the mainstream and CVT is more and more popular.Automotive clutch is large influenced by the automotive industry and mainly used for passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. As the manual transmission ratio of commercial vehicle is much higher than passenger vehicle and the replace frequency is also much higher than passenger vehicle, the market share of clutches applied on commercial vehicle is considerable though the amount of commercial vehicle is much less than passenger vehicle.

This Automotive Clutch market report covers the latest trends, trade rules, import / export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact on regional and domestic market players, new sales pockets, market rule change opportunity analysis, strategic outlook analysis. Market growth, market size, category growth, applications and niches, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansion, market innovation.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Clutch Market Share Analysis

Automotive Clutch Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Clutch product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Clutch sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Automotive Clutch market report are:

Schaeffler (Luk)

ZF (Sachs)

Valeo

F.C.C.

Exedy

Borgwarner

Eaton

Aisin

CNC Driveline

Zhejiang Tieliu

Ningbo Hongxie

Hubei Tri-Ring

Chuangcun Yidong

Wuhu Hefeng

Rongcheng Huanghai

Guilin Fuda

Hangzhou Qidie

Dongfeng Propeller

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry"

Automotive Clutch Market Scope and Market Size

Scope of the Report covers global and regional markets with detailed analysis of the overall growth prospects for the market. It also highlights the broad competitive environment in the global marketplace. This report also provides an overview of leading companies covering the latest successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and current and historical background. Here, the Automotive Clutch Market is segmented by type, end-user industry and application. Growth between different segments is used to understand the different growth factors that are expected to dominate the market as a whole and to develop different strategies to differentiate between key applications and target markets.

On the basis of product type, Automotive Clutch market is segmented into:

Wet Friction Clutch

Dry Friction Clutch

Electromagnetic Clutch

On the basis of the end users/applications, Automotive Clutch market is segmented into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Clutch Market Regional and Country Level Analysis:

The country section of the report also includes selected market influencing factors that affect current and future market trends, as well as changes in market rules at the country level. Data points such as consumption, location and quantity of production, import / export analysis, price analysis, raw material costs, upstream and downstream value chain analysis are some of the main metrics used to predict domestic market scenarios. It also takes into account the presence and availability of global brands, the problem of strong or little competition with local and domestic brands, and the impact of national tariffs and trade routes on country data projections.

The countries covered in the Automotive Clutch market report are:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology of Automotive Clutch Market

Data collection and analysis for the base year was carried out using a large sample data collection module. Market data is analyzed and predicted using consistent statistical market models. In addition, the most important market share analysis and trend analysis are the most important success factors in market reporting. The main research methodologies are data mining, data triangulation, including analysis of the impact of variable data on the market, and initial validation (industry experts). Separately, the data model includes supplier positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and leadership, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, metrics, top-down analysis and supplier engagement analysis.

Reason for buying this report:

Detailed market analysis and comprehensive understanding of global markets and the business landscape.

Reduce development risks by assessing production processes, key problems and solutions.

You need to understand the driving forces that have the greatest impact on the market and how the controls will affect the global market.

Learn more about the market strategies used by large companies.

Understand market prospects and future prospects.

In addition to standard structured reports, we prepare personal inquiries according to your specific requirements.

Automotive Clutch Market Key Points from Table of Content

