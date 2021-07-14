Discrete Power Device Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, CAGR 3.4%, Business Boosting Strategies, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Development Challenges, Top Countries Data and Forecasts till 2026

In the projected period 2021-2026, increasing global urbanisation, higher sales of Electronics & Semiconductor, multinational corporations, local merchants, and supply chains are driving the expansion of the “Discrete Power Device Market“. This study gives a market overview, research methodology, market prospects and development projections over the next few years.

Discrete Power Device market size is projected to reach USD 10410 million by 2026, from USD 8514 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Discrete Power Device Market Synopsis

A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, either passive (resistor, capacitor, inductor, diode) or active (transistor or vacuum tube), other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. In this report, the transistor, diodes and tryristors are counted.Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.506% of the Global Discrete Power Device market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.280%, 7.340% including ON Semiconductor and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

This Discrete Power Device market report covers the latest trends, trade rules, import / export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact on regional and domestic market players, new sales pockets, market rule change opportunity analysis, strategic outlook analysis. Market growth, market size, category growth, applications and niches, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansion, market innovation.

Competitive Landscape and Discrete Power Device Market Share Analysis

Discrete Power Device Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Discrete Power Device product introduction, recent developments, Discrete Power Device sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Discrete Power Device market report are:

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Nexperia

Microchip Technology

IXYS Corporation

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry"

Discrete Power Device Market Scope and Market Size

Scope of the Report covers global and regional markets with detailed analysis of the overall growth prospects for the market. It also highlights the broad competitive environment in the global marketplace. This report also provides an overview of leading companies covering the latest successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and current and historical background. Here, the Discrete Power Device Market is segmented by type, end-user industry and application. Growth between different segments is used to understand the different growth factors that are expected to dominate the market as a whole and to develop different strategies to differentiate between key applications and target markets.

On the basis of product type, Discrete Power Device market is segmented into:

Transistor

Diodes

Thyristors

On the basis of the end users/applications, Discrete Power Device market is segmented into:

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Communication

Others

Discrete Power Device Market Regional and Country Level Analysis:

The country section of the report also includes selected market influencing factors that affect current and future market trends, as well as changes in market rules at the country level. Data points such as consumption, location and quantity of production, import / export analysis, price analysis, raw material costs, upstream and downstream value chain analysis are some of the main metrics used to predict domestic market scenarios. It also takes into account the presence and availability of global brands, the problem of strong or little competition with local and domestic brands, and the impact of national tariffs and trade routes on country data projections.

The countries covered in the Discrete Power Device market report are:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology of Discrete Power Device Market

Data collection and analysis for the base year was carried out using a large sample data collection module. Market data is analyzed and predicted using consistent statistical market models. In addition, the most important market share analysis and trend analysis are the most important success factors in market reporting. The main research methodologies are data mining, data triangulation, including analysis of the impact of variable data on the market, and initial validation (industry experts). Separately, the data model includes supplier positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and leadership, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, metrics, top-down analysis and supplier engagement analysis.

Reason for buying this report:

Detailed market analysis and comprehensive understanding of global markets and the business landscape.

Reduce development risks by assessing production processes, key problems and solutions.

You need to understand the driving forces that have the greatest impact on the market and how the controls will affect the global market.

Learn more about the market strategies used by large companies.

Understand market prospects and future prospects.

In addition to standard structured reports, we prepare personal inquiries according to your specific requirements.

Discrete Power Device Market Key Points from Table of Content

