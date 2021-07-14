Edible Fungus Market Growth 2021 Industry Segmentation, CAGR 4%, Business Size with Forthcoming Developments, Share, Revenue, Global Trends, Business Strategies, Forecast to 2026

In the projected period 2021-2026, increasing global urbanisation, higher sales of Food & Beverages, multinational corporations, local merchants, and supply chains are driving the expansion of the “Edible Fungus Market“. This study gives a market overview, research methodology, market prospects and development projections over the next few years.

Edible Fungus market size is projected to reach USD 72080 million by 2026, from USD 56970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Edible Fungus Market Synopsis

Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc. Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.In 2016, the 5 leading kinds of edible fungus in terms of production volume are Shiitake, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Enokitake and Agaricus bisporus. The total share of the 5 kinds of edible fungus took 74.18% of the total production. Consequently, these 5 edible fungus are the major kinds in the worldwide.

This Edible Fungus market report covers the latest trends, trade rules, import / export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact on regional and domestic market players, new sales pockets, market rule change opportunity analysis, strategic outlook analysis. Market growth, market size, category growth, applications and niches, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansion, market innovation.

Competitive Landscape and Edible Fungus Market Share Analysis

Edible Fungus Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Edible Fungus product introduction, recent developments, Edible Fungus sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Edible Fungus market report are:

Xuerong Biotechnology

Ruyiqing

JUNESUN FUNGI

China Greenfresh Group

Shanghai Bright Esunyes

Starway Bio-technology

Shanghai Finc Bio Tech

Jiangsu Hualv

HuBei SenYuan

Beiwei Group

Shandong Youhe

Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food

Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs

Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture

Shenzhen Dalishi

Yukiguni Maitake

HOKTO

Green Co

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry"

Edible Fungus Market Scope and Market Size

Scope of the Report covers global and regional markets with detailed analysis of the overall growth prospects for the market. It also highlights the broad competitive environment in the global marketplace. This report also provides an overview of leading companies covering the latest successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and current and historical background. Here, the Edible Fungus Market is segmented by type, end-user industry and application. Growth between different segments is used to understand the different growth factors that are expected to dominate the market as a whole and to develop different strategies to differentiate between key applications and target markets.

On the basis of product type, Edible Fungus market is segmented into:

Shiitake

Auricularia Auricula-judae

Pleurotus Ostreatus

Enokitake

Agaricus Bisporus

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, Edible Fungus market is segmented into:

Fresh Mushrooms

Dried Mushrooms

Canned Mushrooms

Frozen Mushrooms

Others

Edible Fungus Market Regional and Country Level Analysis:

The country section of the report also includes selected market influencing factors that affect current and future market trends, as well as changes in market rules at the country level. Data points such as consumption, location and quantity of production, import / export analysis, price analysis, raw material costs, upstream and downstream value chain analysis are some of the main metrics used to predict domestic market scenarios. It also takes into account the presence and availability of global brands, the problem of strong or little competition with local and domestic brands, and the impact of national tariffs and trade routes on country data projections.

The countries covered in the Edible Fungus market report are:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology of Edible Fungus Market

Data collection and analysis for the base year was carried out using a large sample data collection module. Market data is analyzed and predicted using consistent statistical market models. In addition, the most important market share analysis and trend analysis are the most important success factors in market reporting. The main research methodologies are data mining, data triangulation, including analysis of the impact of variable data on the market, and initial validation (industry experts). Separately, the data model includes supplier positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and leadership, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, metrics, top-down analysis and supplier engagement analysis.

Reason for buying this report:

Detailed market analysis and comprehensive understanding of global markets and the business landscape.

Reduce development risks by assessing production processes, key problems and solutions.

You need to understand the driving forces that have the greatest impact on the market and how the controls will affect the global market.

Learn more about the market strategies used by large companies.

Understand market prospects and future prospects.

In addition to standard structured reports, we prepare personal inquiries according to your specific requirements.

Edible Fungus Market Key Points from Table of Content

